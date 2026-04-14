1 AI Stock That I'll Buy in the Next Market Correction (Hint: It's Not Palantir)

Key Points

CoreWeave sits at the foundation of the AI trend, not just at the surface.

The company's upside potential is real, but so are the risks.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

The stock market doesn't move in a straight line. Even during strong bull markets, shorter-term corrections are inevitable. Sentiment turns negative, stocks fall, and even great companies get dragged down with the receding tide.

But for long-term investors, those moments are not threats -- they are opportunities. The key is preparation. You don't wait for a correction and then start thinking about what stocks you're interested in. You decide in advance what you'd want to own if it were available at a better price, and why. Then, when prices fall, you can act with conviction instead of hesitation.

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For me, one stock on that watch list is CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV).

Why do market corrections create opportunities?

Most market corrections have little to do with the long-term outlooks of great businesses. They are often driven by macro factors like interest rate fears, economic uncertainty, or simply valuations getting too high.

When those sorts of headwinds take over, high-growth stocks -- especially those tied to big themes like artificial intelligence (AI) -- tend to fall the hardest, as they often trade at high valuations.

But here's the key: AI demand doesn't disappear just because stock prices drop. Companies are still building large language models. They are still deploying AI products. And they still need massive amounts of computing power to support their increasing digital needs.

That disconnect between short-term fear and long-term demand is where investors can find the best opportunities.

Why CoreWeave stands out

When it comes to riding the AI wave, most investors focus on AI applications -- chatbots, software tools, or platforms.

CoreWeave operates one layer deeper. It provides computing infrastructure -- data centers filled with high-powered GPUs that companies use to train and run AI models. Think of it as the backbone of AI.

And that's a powerful position to be in. As AI models grow larger and more widely used, demand for computing power doesn't just grow; it compounds. Training models becomes a more complex and processing-hungry undertaking, and running those models (called inference) becomes a continuous process.

CoreWeave sits at the center of that growth. The company has already signed multiyear contracts worth tens of billions of dollars with major players such as OpenAI and Meta Platforms. These agreements provide strong visibility into its future revenue, something rare for a fast-growing company.

As the company continues to invest in building infrastructure to power the AI economy, it has a good chance of growing rapidly for many years.

Risks that you can't ignore

Despite the opportunities ahead of the company, this isn't a perfect story.

CoreWeave operates in a capital-intensive business. Building data center infrastructure requires it to lay out billions of dollars up front. If its efficiency doesn't improve over time, returns could stay under pressure. It doesn't help that the company is still unprofitable -- it posted a net loss of $606 million on $5.1 billion in revenue in 2025.

Competition is also real. Tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are investing heavily in their own AI infrastructure. They don't need to beat CoreWeave -- they just need to be good enough to keep customers inside their ecosystems.

These risks don't break the investment thesis for CoreWeave, but they could impact the company's long-term prospects.

What investors should watch

If you're considering CoreWeave as a potential long-term investment, focus on a few key signals:

Can it deliver capacity on time?

Is its capital spending becoming more efficient over time, with higher returns on investment?

Is its customer base expanding?

These factors will determine whether it becomes a sustainable growth stock or just another temporary high-growth infrastructure provider.

Why I will buy CoreWeave during a correction

CoreWeave sits at the center of one of the most important trends of our time. It has strong demand, real contracts, and a clear path toward becoming a platform. But it also faces real risks, and that's exactly what makes it interesting as an investment.

I'm not in a rush to buy the stock today. But during the next market correction -- when fear dominates optimism -- CoreWeave is one AI stock I'll be ready to buy.

Because in investing, the best opportunities don't come from new ideas. They come from good ideas at the right price.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.