1 AI Stock Down 14% to Start 2026 That Looks Like an Absolute Bargain Right Now

Key Points

This software company has steadily grown revenue and earnings despite pressure from new AI tools.

It's integrating AI features into its core software, helping drive annual recurring revenue.

Its extremely cheap valuation gives it a huge margin of safety.

10 stocks we like better than Adobe ›

While most stocks started off strong in 2026, a few have seen sharp price declines. While they aren't all worth snatching up after the sudden fire sale, one that's caught my attention is Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE).

Adobe stock has felt pressure from investors amid the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Perhaps many investors are wondering why you would need to pay for fancy photo-editing software when you could just ask ChatGPT to touch up a photo for you? But Adobe's financial results show it's not only withstanding the pressures of AI but also seeing strong momentum in its own AI products. And with the stock down 14% to start the year, investors should consider buying it.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The industry standard

Adobe's Creative Cloud is the industry standard for designers, photographers, videographers, and other creative professionals. That remains true even as many companies have challenged it over the years, and the rise of AI services like ChatGPT is unlikely to change it. If a professional designer wants to work with a client, they're likely going to expect delivery in Adobe's file formats. What's more, professionals have spent hours mastering the tools in Adobe's software. The switching costs of mastering another piece of software are very high.

That said, there's concern that AI services could hinder Adobe's ability to attract amateurs and novices to its expensive products. To that end, the company has pushed forward Adobe Express, a freemium cloud-based service. It also offers its generative AI software, Firefly, through Adobe Express, enabling ChatGPT and Claude-like services with the power of Adobe's software.

Firefly has also helped it raise the average revenue per user for its premium Creative Cloud. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 11.5% year over year in 2025, reaching $25.2 billion. Management said AI-influenced ARR exceeds one-third of its overall business, suggesting it's a strong driver of growth and retention.

Remaining performance obligations grew more quickly than ARR, up 13% from the end of 2024 to reach $22.5 billion. That bodes well for the future, and management expects another year of double-digit ARR growth in 2026.

The impact of competing AI tools isn't showing up in Adobe's financial results. And it doesn't seem likely that they will, considering the wide competitive moat Adobe has carved out in the creative software space. It's an indispensable part of any professional's process, and it's actually benefiting from artificial intelligence by integrating generative AI features into its leading software. With the stock trading for just 13 times forward earnings expectations, right now is a great opportunity to buy up shares.

Should you buy stock in Adobe right now?

Before you buy stock in Adobe, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Adobe wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Adam Levy has positions in Adobe. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.