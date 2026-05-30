1 AI Stock That Could Turn $500 per Month Into $1 Million

Key Points

Nebius is emerging as a key beneficiary of the high level of global AI infrastructure spending.

Long-term agreements with Meta and Microsoft give Nebius unusually strong demand visibility.

While turning $500 per month into $1 million would require exceptional long-term returns, Nebius' strong business model has the potential to do it.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) investment debate is evolving. The question is no longer just how large AI demand could become, but which companies can earn attractive returns on their massive AI spending.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) may prove to be one such company, because much of its expansion is already backed by multibillion-dollar customer commitments.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Impressive growth potential

Nebius' revenue was up 684% year over year to $399 million in the first quarter of 2026. Wall Street analysts now expect the company's revenue to reach around $3.4 billion in fiscal 2026 and roughly $11 billion in fiscal 2027. The analysts also project nearly $36.8 billion in revenue for fiscal 2030.

A $500 monthly investment over 20 years would be $120,000 in total contributions. To grow that to $1 million, the investment would need to compound at an annualized rate of roughly 18.4%. Although that is a high annual return to be sustained for 20 years, Nebius' revenue forecasts position it as one of the few AI infrastructure companies with a business case that can at least support this ambitious goal.

Nebius has already signed a deal with Meta Platforms worth up to $27 billion over five years. The agreement includes $12 billion of committed AI computing capacity through 2027, while Meta could also purchase additional capacity later if Nebius does not allocate it to other customers. Nebius has secured a $17.4 billion agreement with Microsoft extending through 2030. Nvidia is also investing $2 billion in an ownership stake, providing Nebius with capital support and deeper strategic validation for future expansion.

However, Nebius expects $20 billion to $25 billion in capital spending in 2026 alone, exposing the company to significant dilution and execution risks.

Yet Nebius benefits from hyperscaler-backed demand, Nvidia's support, and explosive revenue growth prospects. Nebius may not turn every investor into a millionaire, but it could prove to be a smart pick in the long run.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.