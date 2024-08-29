1-800-FLOWERS.COM Q4 Revenue Declines; Names James Langrock New CFO As Bill Shea Intends To Retire

(RTTNews) - 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS), a floral and foods gift retailer and distribution company, Thursday reported lower loss for the fourth quarter primarily helped by income tax benefit. Revenue declined for the period.

Separately, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM said its Chief Financial Officer Bill Shea has expressed his wish to retire, effective December 29, 2024. Consequently, the company named James Langrock, current chief administrative officer, as its finance chief, effective December 29.

The company posted net loss of $20.87 million or $0.32 per share for the fourth quarter, lower than $22.55 million or $0.35 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $21.79 million or $0.34 per share. On average 4 analysts were expecting loss of $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 9.5 percent to $360.91 million, from $398.81 million in the prior year period. The consensus estimate was for $374.37 million.

"For Fiscal 2025, with a sustained challenging consumer environment, the Company expects revenue trends to improve as the fiscal year progresses benefitting from the company's Relationship Innovation initiatives that have expanded the Company's product offerings, broadened price points, and enhanced the user experience, combined with increased marketing spend," the company said in a statement.

Looking ahead, the company now expects fiscal 2025 revenue to decrease flat to low-single digits, as compared with the prior year.

