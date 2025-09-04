1-800-Flowers.com Inc Q4 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -$51.90 million

The company's earnings totaled -$51.90 million, or -$0.82 per share. This compares with -$20.86 million, or -$0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, 1-800-Flowers.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$43.82 million or -$0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to $336.62 million from $360.91 million last year.

1-800-Flowers.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

