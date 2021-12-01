1-800-FLOWERS.COM's (NASDAQ:FLWS) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock is up an impressive 178% over the last five years. It's down 7.4% in the last seven days.

In light of the stock dropping 7.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 35% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:FLWS Earnings Per Share Growth December 1st 2021

It is of course excellent to see how 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 23% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like 1-800-FLOWERS.COM better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.