1-800-FLOWERS.COM To Hire More Than 10,000 Team Members For Seasonal Positions

(RTTNews) - To meet increased online demand during holiday season, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) plans to hire more than 10,000 team members nationwide across its gourmet foods and gifting brands. The majority of these roles are being offered in Illinois, Ohio, and Oregon, including some work-from-home positions.

Steve Lightman, Group President, Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, said: "Our seasonal team members benefit from competitive wages, flexible schedules, product giveaways, raffles, a generous employee discount applicable across our family of brands, and more."

