1-800-FLOWERS.COM Rallies After Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) are rising more than 20% after reporting better-than-expected second quarter results.

Profit for the quarter was $82.5 million, or $1.27 per share, compared with $88.5 million, or $1.34 per share in the prior year period. Excluding one-times earnings of $1.28 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.95 per share.

Revenues decreased 4.8% to $897.9 million, but beat the consensus estimate of $894.74 million.

FLWS is at $12.27 currently. It has traded in the range of $5.82-$16.65 in the last 52 weeks.

