Markets
FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Plunges On Q3 Loss, Reduced Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of floral and foods gift retailer and distribution company 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) are down more than 20% Thursday morning after the company reported loss in the third quarter hurt by higher cost. It also reduced full-year outlook.

Net loss for the quarter was $23.4 million, or $0.36 per share compared with net income of $1.4 million, or $0.02 per share, in the prior year period, impacted by significant year-over-year cost increases for inbound and outbound shipping, labor, and digital marketing.

Excluding one-time items, loss for the quarter was $21.0 million, or a loss of $0.32 per share. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.28 loss per share.

Total net revenues for the quarter were $469.6 million, down 1.0 percent compared with $474.2 million in the prior year period. The consensus estimate was for $486.89 million.

The company has reduced its full-year outlook for adjusted EPS to the range of $0.55-$0.60 from $0.90-$1.00 and revenue growth to 3.0 percent to 5.0 percent from 7.0 percent-to-9.0 percent.

FLWS, currently at $9.64, touched a new low of $9.13 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLWS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular