1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's (NASDAQ:FLWS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 20% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is:

23% = US$115m ÷ US$490m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 21% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 28% net income growth seen by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

We then performed a comparison between 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 29% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:FLWS Past Earnings Growth January 16th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is FLWS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FLWS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with 1-800-FLOWERS.COM's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

