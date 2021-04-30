1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Soars 20.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) shares soared 20.5% in the last trading session to close at $29.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The upswing in share price came after the online retailer posted impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results which reflected 70.1% year over year increase in revenues to $474.2 million driven by ecommerce growth of 83.2%. Moreover, the gains were fueled by 70.6% increase in Consumer Floral and Gifts segment, to 260.4 million, as more people turned to online shopping and gifting amid the coronavirus induced social-distancing norms.

Price and Consensus

This flower and gift retailer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +35.7%. Revenues are expected to be $404.8 million, up 45.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For 1-800-Flowers.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FLWS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.