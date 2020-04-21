1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) closed at $14.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the flower and gift retailer had gained 15.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 23.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FLWS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 30.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FLWS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.56% lower within the past month. FLWS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FLWS has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.13 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.69.

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.