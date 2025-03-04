1 in 6 Americans Have Missed Energy Payments Due To High Costs — Here’s How To Bring Costs Down

Few things cause more financial stress than getting behind on your bills — especially when it comes to essentials like energy bills. Unfortunately, this is becoming a problem for a growing number of Americans.

One in six Americans have missed an energy payment due to high costs, according to a recent survey of 1,008 U.S. adults conducted by Home Energy Club, a digital platform that helps consumers find the best electricity rates while promoting energy-efficient living.

More than one-third (34%) of respondents said they feel “burdened” by energy costs, meaning they spend 6% or more of their income on energy costs. Nearly four in 10 (38%) say energy bills limit their ability to save for essentials, with renters (42%) being more affected than homeowners (35%).

If you’re behind on your energy bills, one solution is to lower those bills so they’re more manageable. Here are five ways to bring energy costs down.

Adjust Your Thermostat

Two-thirds of respondents in the Home Energy Club survey said they adjust their thermostats at night to reduce energy usage. On average, adjusting the thermostat saved households $31 a month on their energy bills. Preferred temperatures varied slightly between homeowners and renters, according to the survey. Homeowners kept their homes at 71°F during summer and 68°F in winter, while renters opted for 70°F and 69°F, respectively.

Operate More Efficiently

Another thing you can do to lower energy costs is adopt more efficient habits. For example, the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) recommends washing only full loads of dishes and, when possible, using cold water and then air drying them. If you have a top-loading washing machine, using cold water can help you save up to $63 a year.

Unplug Electronics Not in Use

You might not realize it, but electronics can run up your energy bill even when they’re not in use. According to the MEA, a plasma TV left plugged raises your costs by about $160 a year. A laptop left plugged in costs nearly $16 a year, while a game console left plugged in costs an estimated $25.73 annually.

In addition to unplugging electronics not in use, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recommends using an advanced power strip to reduce so-called “vampire loads.”

Upgrade To Energy Efficient Appliances and Systems

Although you’ll have some upfront costs to install energy efficient appliances and systems in your home, the savings over time can be substantial. Here are some categories where you can find energy efficient and SMART products and systems, according to the DOE:

Appliances

Lighting

HVAC systems

Windows

Water heating

Keep Windows Properly Sealed

Windows account for 10% to 25% of your energy bill, according to the MEA. When windows are not properly sealed, your air conditioner has to work harder during the summer to keep your home cool, and your heater has to work harder during the winter to keep it warm.

If you feel drafts coming through your windows, it might be time to either apply sealant or replace them altogether. Also, make use of curtains or shades during the summer so the A/C doesn’t have to work as hard.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 1 in 6 Americans Have Missed Energy Payments Due To High Costs — Here’s How To Bring Costs Down

