0x Price Hits Two-Year High on Hopes Falling Ethereum Fees Will Spur DEX Trading
Hopes the bottleneck on the Ethereum blockchain might now ease have sent tokens associated with decentralized exchanges â known as DEX tokens â soaring, with the token of the 0x exchange (ZRX) rallying to a two-year high on Friday.
- CoinDesk data shows ZRX surged 40% from $0.61 to $0.97 â the highest level since October 2018 â in early morning trading.
- The rise comes just days after stablecoin provider Tether made plans to launch its USDT token on layer-2 scaling solution OMG Network and take some of the load off Ethereum.
- As most decentralized exchanges run on Ethereum, this is good news for the exchanges and their tokens.
- For example, analysts hope Tetherâs move will bring down average transaction fees, which recently reached a record high of $6 last week.
- Ethereum-based DEXs like 0x and also Kyber Network (KNC) are vulnerable to network congestion on Ethereum as high fees reduce trading activity.
- âAny reduction in ETH transaction costs due to tetherâs migration on the OMG network is a huge win for DEX trading,â Denis Vinokourov, head of research for crypto prime broker Bequant, told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat.Â
- While KNC is only up by 3% it has also surged 900% year to date. Other prominent DEX coins such as Aaveâs LEND have gained 3,000%, while ZRX has increased by 300% YTD.
- ZRX may, therefore, be catching up with its peers as it still has plenty of ground to cover, Vinokourov said.
- Glassnode data shows that as of Thursday, the mean fee per Ethereum transaction was $3.17 â significantly higher than the $0.55 seen in July.
See also: DEX Aggregator 1inch Raises $2.8M From Binance Labs, Galaxy Digital and More
- It remains to be seen whether Ethereum fees will fall back to July levels â this uncertainty may help explain why the ZRX price has pulled back to $0.75 just as CoinDesk was going to press.
