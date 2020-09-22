0x, Kraken and Stellar Awarded Board Seats at Top Crypto Lobbying Association
Cryptocurrency industry advocacy group the Blockchain Association bolstered its board Tuesday with members from 0x, the Stellar Development Foundation and Kraken.
- Decentralized finance and regulatory precedence are some hallmarks of the associationâs new board members. 0x powers a decentralized exchange, Stellar maintains the Stellar ecosystem and Kraken is a crypto exchange that also just became a chartered U.S. crypto bank.
- âWith DeFi being such a trend these days we wanted to make sure we had representationâ on the board, Association Executive Director Kristin Smith told CoinDesk.
- Stellarâs General Counsel Candace Kelly, who has experience in the law enforcement community, Krakenâs Chief Legal Officer Marco Santori and 0xâs Senior Counsel Jason Somensatto will represent their respective organizations on the associationâs board, which was expanded from nine seats to 10.
- The two openings being filled were created in the last three months. The first vacancy came about when a seat held by a representative of custody firm Anchorage left that company. The second was created when Coinbase left the association and the board in protest of Binance U.S. being awarded membership in the organization.
