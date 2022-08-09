0.7%of this SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at SEI Investments Company's (NASDAQ:SEIC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SEI Investments

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Alfred West, sold US$8.1m worth of shares at a price of US$61.65 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$55.89. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Alfred West was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:SEIC Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that SEI Investments insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SEI Investments Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SEI Investments shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of SEI Investments insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with SEI Investments and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

