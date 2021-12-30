0.5%of this Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Precision BioSciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DTIL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Precision BioSciences

The Co-Founder, Derek Jantz, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$188k worth of shares at a price of US$9.38 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$7.76. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Derek Jantz was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DTIL Insider Trading Volume December 30th 2021

Does Precision BioSciences Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Precision BioSciences insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$49m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Precision BioSciences Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Precision BioSciences insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Precision BioSciences insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Precision BioSciences is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

