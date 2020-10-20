.Crypto Domain Owners Can Now Be Verified With Twitter Accounts for Safer Payments

Blockchain startup Unstoppable Domains and oracle network Chainlink have launched a new feature allowing individuals or entities with blockchain domains to authenticate themselves using their Twitter accounts.

Announced Tuesday, the Twitter authentication service lets .crypto domain holders verify address ownership via the MyEtherWallet app.

The feature is powered by Chainlink oracles, which connect each .crypto address from Unstoppable Domains to a public Twitter username.

The firms said the Twitter authentication could help stem crimes in cryptocurrency payments such as phishing hacks.

The verification is confirmed on-chain, where users are visually notified over whether the recipient they are sending funds to is legitimate.

“It’s time to remove fraudulent practices from blockchain payments,” said Kosala Hemachandra, MyEtherWallet founder. “Adding your Twitter handle to your blockchain address provides a missing layer of transparency to make crypto safer.”

