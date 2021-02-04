Cryptocurrencies

$72M Crypto Fund Backed by Paul Tudor Jones and LL Cool J Comes Out of Stealth

Zack Seward CoinDesk
LL Cool J

LL Cool J is now investing in crypto startups.

The rapper, entrepreneur and TV star is part of a glitzy roster of limited partners backing North Island Ventures’ newly revealed $72 million fund.

Famed investor Paul Tudor Jones, an early member of bitcoin’s 2020 parade of prominent champions, is also involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

