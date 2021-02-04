$72M Crypto Fund Backed by Paul Tudor Jones and LL Cool J Comes Out of Stealth
LL Cool J is now investing in crypto startups.
The rapper, entrepreneur and TV star is part of a glitzy roster of limited partners backing North Island Ventures’ newly revealed $72 million fund.
Famed investor Paul Tudor Jones, an early member of bitcoin’s 2020 parade of prominent champions, is also involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
