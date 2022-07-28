$50K vs. $500K: Buying a Tiny Home Could Save You Six Figures

The average sales price of a house in the U.S. has hit an all-time high of $507,800. Home prices have become more unaffordable, with the average upfront cost to buy a new home now at $43,874. This cost includes the down payment, the first monthly payment, and any closing costs.

The average upfront cost varies widely depending on the region. Costs can be as high as $120,807 in San Francisco and as low as $26,930 in St. Louis. As a result, many people are beginning to opt for tiny homes. You can now buy a tiny home for just the same upfront cost of buying a traditional home, saving you on average hundreds of thousands of dollars that a traditional homeowner would later have to pay.

What is a tiny home?

The average size of a traditional home in the U.S. is 2,261 square feet. Tiny homes are typically homes that are less than 400 square feet. There is no set maximum size limit, but they rarely go above 500 square feet.

How much do tiny homes cost?

The average cost of buying a tiny home is $45,000, almost the same amount as the average upfront cost of a new home in the U.S. The typical tiny home ranges from $30,000 to $60,000. They can be as low as $8,000 and as high as $150,000, based on the amenities you choose. The average cost of a tiny home costs $300 per square foot, double that of a traditional home of $150 per square foot. Tiny houses are still cheaper to build, though.

What are the advantages of a tiny home?

There are a number of financial benefits of owning a tiny home. In addition to costing just 10% of the average sales price of a traditional house, utility and maintenance costs, as well as property taxes, are much lower. There are also mental benefits of owning a tiny home. A minimalist lifestyle and less physical clutter can lead to a less stressful life. Since many tiny homes are built on wheels and can be transported easily, they offer greater freedom. Tiny homes are also more sustainable and better for the environment.

What are the disadvantages of a tiny home?

Tiny homes have less living and storage space, so you will have to reduce your possessions or get a storage unit. If you want to move to different states in your tiny home, you will have to ensure you understand the zoning codes of the area you want to be in. Traditional lenders typically do not offer mortgages on a tiny home. So finding a mortgage lender and also finding insurance can be more difficult, and you may have to use alternative financing.

A tiny home can save you hundreds of thousands of dollars, but downsizing to one is a big step. Before you make the decision, understand the challenges you may face. A tiny home is more than just a smaller house, it is a lifestyle change.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are on the rise — and fast. But they’re still relatively low by historical standards. So, if you want to take advantage of rates before they climb too high, you’ll want to find a lender who can help you secure the best rate possible.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.