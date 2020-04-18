$3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

Even as stocks regain ground from March's historic bear market plummet, there's still time to invest in great companies at prices that are attractive when considered relative to their potential for outsized returns. The broader market decline punished both good stocks and bad, but there are plenty of companies with remarkable growth prospects.

But what stocks have the biggest chance of delivering impressive returns? I believe that $3,000 (or less) invested in each of these three stocks will make investors a small fortune over the next 10 years.

1. Okta: 2019 revenue grew 45% year over year

As more and more employees are forced to work from home, preventing large-scale data breaches has never been more important. Workstaffs are accessing computer systems remotely in greater numbers than ever before; ensuring their logins are genuine could be the difference between business as usual and a debilitating intrusion by hackers. That's where Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) (pronounced Ahk-tuh) comes in.

The company's cloud-based identity management service handles the user authentication for employees, contractors, and customers across more than 6,500 business software applications, all with a single, secure login process.

Last year, Okta was named the industry leader in access management, beating out some of the biggest names in the field for the third year running according to research company Gartner, while Forrester Research came to a similar conclusion, finding it the top Identity-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider.

Okta closed out 2019 with a bang, with revenue that grew 45% year over year, while subscription revenue climbed even faster, up 46%. The company continues to gain converts, as its customer count grew 30% compared to the prior-year quarter. Even more importantly, large enterprise-level customers grew even faster, as those with contracts over $100,000 grew 41%. Additionally, Okta's dollar-based retention rate was 119% last quarter, showing that once onboard, satisfied customers tend to spend even more. These two factors combined will help Okta super-charge its growth.

2. Roku: 2019 platform revenue was up 71% year over year

There's little doubt cord-cutting is accelerating. Last year, the major pay-TV providers lost more than 4.9 million customers, the largest single-year loss in history, according to data gathered by Leichtman Research Group. That followed declines of 2.87 million in 2018 and 1.49 million in 2017. So the movement continues to gain steam. One of the biggest beneficiaries of this trend is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).

While Roku is well known for its set-top boxes and dongles that make access to streaming services a breeze, investors may not be aware that the company makes the bulk of its money from advertising. While its overall revenue grew 49% year over year in the fourth quarter, platform revenue -- which includes advertising, The Roku Channel, and its smart TV operating system (OS) -- soared 71%.

Speaking of smart TVs, the company is simply dominating the space, with the Roku OS found in one-in-three devices sold in the U.S. last year, accelerating from one-in-four the prior year, giving viewers stuck at home an easy way to access their favorite streaming services.

The company's preliminary Q1 results tell the tale. Active accounts grew by 37% year over year to about 40 million, while streaming hours grew by an estimated 49%. With millions of consumers sheltering at home, Roku is providing easy access to a much-needed respite.

3. MongoDB: Q4 2019 revenue grew 44% year over year

The world is changing, and data no longer fit neatly into the tight little rows and columns of historical databases. Modern data are messy, with photos, video, and even entire documents, bucking convention and refusing to fit within the confines of a cell. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) solves that 21st-century problem.

While traditional databases are stuck in the past, MongoDB can handle data pulled in from a variety of sources, helping empower developers and the apps they create. MongoDB offers a free community server that gives customers a taste of what it can do. But it's the company's cloud-based, fully managed database-as-a-service product -- Atlas -- that's at the heart of the company's massive growth.

In the fourth quarter, MongoDB reported revenue that grew 44% year over year, while subscription revenue climbed 46%. Those results are remarkable enough, but the revenue generated by Atlas soared 80% year over year and now represents 41% of the company's total revenue. Not bad for a three-year-old product. The company also said it was seeing "minimal impact" and has continued to close transactions, even in the areas hardest hit by COVID-19.

If that weren't enough, consider this: MongoDB CEO Dev Ittycheria said the company operates in one of the largest and fastest-growing software spaces, with a total addressable market that's expected to grow from $71 billion in 2020 to $97 billion by 2023, citing data from IDC.

The position of disruptor in a large and growing market is an enviable one to be in, suggesting that MongoDB is just getting started.

The fine print

Each of these companies represents something of a high-risk, high-reward proposition. Like with many high-growth young companies, these are by no means cheap. Okta, Roku, and MongoDB are selling at 29, 13, and 20 times sales, respectively -- when a good price-to-sales ratio is generally between 1 and 2. Additionally, none of these companies is currently profitable, instead opting to spend their limited resources securing future growth.

In each case, however, investors have been willing to pay up for stellar topline growth and the potential that these stocks could make investors a fortune over the coming decade.

