$200m Staked in YAM-Inspired DeFi Protocol in Under 12 Hours

The yield-farming craze continues: investors have poured $200 million into a meme coin thatâs barely 12 hours old, has no public figurehead, or any audited code.

Spaghetti Money offers staking pools in several DeFi tokens, including yEarn (YFI), Maker (MKR), and Compound (COMP).

Having only launched ten hours ago, investors have so far staked a total of $203 million in digital assets into its protocol. Total value locked (TVL) had surged $3 million just as CoinDesk was going to press.

Spaghetti doesnât have a public team nor has its code been audited. Some of the code for staking rewards came from YAM â another yield farming protocol that went up in a fireball last week.

Thereâs also a native PASTA token â that has no function since there isnât a governance model â that will be publicly distributed through a staking pool sometime in the next seven days.

Spaghetti is the latest in a series of âmemeâ coins that come up overnight with a catchy name and emoji to attract traders to stake millions of dollars into their pools.

Thereâs now a prediction on decentralized survey site Prediqt betting Spaghetti will attract a total of $500 million TVL within the first 36 hours â something itâs currently on track to make.

On Twitter, Compound founder Robert Leshner, the first protocol to experience a yield farming craze, said that if Spaghettiâs TVL hits $500 million then âthe industry needs to self-regulate and stop launching these meme farming games.â

The protocolâs Twitter account caused confusion after it said Spaghetti was an ETC20 â rather than ERC20 â leading some to think it was launching on Ethereum Classic. The erroneous tweet hasnât been corrected.

