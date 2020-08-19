$200m Staked in YAM-Inspired DeFi Protocol in Under 12 Hours
The yield-farming craze continues: investors have poured $200 million into a meme coin thatâs barely 12 hours old, has no public figurehead, or any audited code.
- Spaghetti Money offers staking pools in several DeFi tokens, including yEarn (YFI), Maker (MKR), and Compound (COMP).
- Having only launched ten hours ago, investors have so far staked a total of $203 million in digital assets into its protocol. Total value locked (TVL) had surged $3 million just as CoinDesk was going to press.
- Spaghetti doesnât have a public team nor has its code been audited. Some of the code for staking rewards came from YAM â another yield farming protocol that went up in a fireball last week.
- Thereâs also a native PASTA token â that has no function since there isnât a governance model â that will be publicly distributed through a staking pool sometime in the next seven days.
- Spaghetti is the latest in a series of âmemeâ coins that come up overnight with a catchy name and emoji to attract traders to stake millions of dollars into their pools.
- Thereâs now a prediction on decentralized survey site Prediqt betting Spaghetti will attract a total of $500 million TVL within the first 36 hours â something itâs currently on track to make.
- On Twitter, Compound founder Robert Leshner, the first protocol to experience a yield farming craze, said that if Spaghettiâs TVL hits $500 million then âthe industry needs to self-regulate and stop launching these meme farming games.â
- The protocolâs Twitter account caused confusion after it said Spaghetti was an ETC20 â rather than ERC20 â leading some to think it was launching on Ethereum Classic. The erroneous tweet hasnât been corrected.
See also: DeFi-Yield-Hunting Token YFI Explodes to $11K From $32 in One Month
Related Stories
- UK Regulator Grants License to Digital Security Exchange Archax
- Riot Supercharges Mining Ops With 8,000 More Bitmain Rigs as Bitcoin Price Soars
- Blockchain Privacy Firm HOPR Releases Mixnet Hardware Node for Ethereum
- Binance-Owned WazirX Announces DeFi Project With Matic
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.