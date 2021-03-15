$1,400 Stimulus Payments Hit Bank Accounts-- Use This Tool to Find Out Where Yours Is

While it doesn’t influence our opinions of products, we may receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We’re on your side, always. See our full advertiser disclosure

Image source: Getty Images

On the weekend of March 13, the IRS began distributing stimulus checks. This is the third payment sent out by the federal government and it was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments will be $1,400 per eligible adult and eligible dependents.

Not everyone received their payment during this first weekend, however. And if you weren't one of the many Americans who saw money deposited into your bank account, the IRS has developed an online website that you can use to find out where your stimulus check is.

How to find the status of your third stimulus payment

To determine where your third stimulus payment is, you can use the IRS's Get My Payment tool. You will need to provide some basic information, including:

Your Social Security number

Your date of birth

Your street address

Your zip code

Once you've provided your information, you'll see one of several different messages:

Payment Status: If your payment has been processed, the Get My Payment tool will specify whether the payment has been sent yet, the date it was issued, and how it was sent -- either via direct deposit or physical mail.

Payment Not Available: This message either means that the IRS hasn't yet processed your payment or that you aren't eligible to receive one.

Need More Information: This means the postal service attempted but failed to deliver your check and has returned it to the IRS. If you see this message, you can use the IRS online tool to provide your bank account details so the IRS can deposit your payment.

The IRS Get My Payment tool is updated once per day, so there's no need to check back multiple times daily if your payment hasn't been processed yet. You will not see the amount of your check, only whether it has been sent.

The tool also only has information for the third stimulus check -- you will no longer see details about either the first or second direct payments. If you did not receive either of those, you will need to file a 2020 tax return to claim your funds.

When will your payment be delivered?

The Get My Payment tool is the best source of information about when your specific payment will arrive. However, there is also a general order in which the IRS will distribute stimulus payments:

Taxpayers who provided their bank information to the IRS directly (generally via a 2019 or 2020 tax return) will receive their payments first.

The IRS will next distribute payments to individuals whose bank information is on file from other government agencies.

The agency expects to begin mailing paper checks by late March to those who do not have their direct deposit information on file.

Finally, those who will receive their Economic Impact Payment via debit card will be among the last group to receive their money.

It's also important to note that you are not necessarily guaranteed to get a payment in this third round of checks, even if you received the first two stimulus payments authorized by legislation passed in 2020.

The American Rescue Plan provides full payments of the third stimulus check to individuals with incomes under $75,000 and to married joint filers with incomes under $150,000 -- just as both of the prior two stimulus payments did.

However, while the first two checks phased out eligibility slowly at a rate of $5 per $100 above these income thresholds, the third check is not available at all to individuals with incomes over $80,000 or married joint filers with incomes above $160,000.

If you experienced an income drop in 2020 that makes you eligible for the third stimulus payment but your 2019 returns show an income above this cutoff level, it's important to file your tax return as soon as possible so you can get your stimulus money ASAP.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That’s one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It’ll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases until 2022, and you’ll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.