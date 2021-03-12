$1.5 Billion Deal Sends Adient Shares 19% Higher Friday Morning

What happened

Shares of Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a leading global producer of automotive seating, jumped as much as 19% higher Friday morning after the auto supplier announced it would be selling its 50% stake in the Yanfeng Adient Seating (YFAS) joint venture to its joint venture partner, Yanfeng.

So what

Adient will sell its 50% stake in YFAS to Yanfeng for $1.5 billion in cash. On the flip side, Adient will acquire YFAS' 50% stake in Chongqing Yanfeng Adient Automotive Components and also a 100% stake in YFAS' Yanfeng Adient (Langfang) Seating. Once the transaction is completed, which is expected to be in the second half of 2021, Adient will consolidate those businesses. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to prepay a portion of the company's debt.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The deal sounds more complicated than it really is, and at the end of the transaction Adient will simply be able to drive its China strategy independently from its joint venture partner. That strategic decision is expected to have a number of benefits to investors, including enabling Adient to capture growth in more profitable and expanding segments, increase integration of its China operations, and optimize its business value. "In addition, proceeds from the transactions will provide immediate value to Adient's stakeholders," said Doug Del Grosso, president and CEO of Adient, in a press release. China's automotive market is massive, and it's understandable investors sent the stock up nearly 20% Friday morning -- but the company must prove it can navigate the market on its own, without venture partners.

10 stocks we like better than Adient

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adient wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Daniel Miller has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adient. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.