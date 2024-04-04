$900 Billion DWS Launches Physical Bitcoin ETC In Germany

DWS, a prominent asset manager with over $900 billion in assets under management, has launched new Xtrackers Exchange-Traded Commodities (ETC) in collaboration with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., offering investors convenient access to bitcoin exposure in Germany.

"Since the first Bitcoin transaction in 2009, digital assets have developed from a niche technology innovation to a globally recognized asset class," said Manfred Bauer, Global Head of DWS’ Product Division and Member of the Executive Board at DWS Group. "With a combined market capitalization of more than USD 1.7 trillion, bitcoin and ethereum alone are now too significant for investors and asset managers to ignore."

The Xtrackers Galaxy Physical Bitcoin ETC is now listed on Deutsche Börse, allowing investors to participate directly in the Bitcoin market with the security and transparency of exchange-traded products. The ETCs are physically backed by BTC, ensuring that investors have direct exposure to bitcoin's price movements.

DWS stated it has strategically partnered with Galaxy to promote Bitcoin adoption in Europe, leveraging Galaxy's expertise in digital asset products and services. "We are delighted to be working with Xtrackers to offer investors institutional-grade access to digital assets and to support them with our deep digital asset expertise," commented Steve Kurz, Global Head of Asset Management at Galaxy.

State Street will serve as the Issuing and Paying Agent and Administration Agent for these ETCs, with MSCI providing reference prices for bitcoin, stated the official announcement. The ETCs are 1:1 physically backed and utilize cryptocurrency custodians Zodia Custody and Coinbase for secure storage in offline custody accounts. The ETCs will also boast an annual product fee of 0.35%.

