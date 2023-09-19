$500 Billion Nomura's Digital Asset Subsidiary Launches Bitcoin Fund for Institutions

Laser Digital, a subsidiary of $500 billion asset manager Nomura, unveiled its new Bitcoin Adoption Fund today, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Notably, this is just the first in a series of investment solutions that Laser Digital Asset Management plans to introduce to the market.

The Laser Digital Bitcoin Adoption Fund offers long-only exposure to Bitcoin, attempting to stand out as a cost-effective and secure investment vehicle for institutions. To safeguard the fund's assets, Laser Digital has partnered with Komainu, a leading name in regulated custody solutions for institutional digital asset investors. Komainu was founded in 2018 by Nomura, Ledger, and Coinshares.

This fund operates as a segregated portfolio within Laser Digital Funds SPC, a Segregated Portfolio Company registered as a mutual fund under the Mutual Funds Act with CIMA (Cayman Islands Regulatory Authority).

Heading the charge at Laser Digital Asset Management is Sebastian Guglietta, formerly Nomura's Chief Scientist Officer and an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in systematic investment strategies, derivatives, and macro trading.

“Technology is a key driver of global economic growth and is transforming a large part of the economy from analogue to digital,” said Guglietta. “Bitcoin is one of the enablers of this long-lasting transformational change and long-term exposure to Bitcoin offers a solution to investors to capture this macro trend.”

Laser's Head of Distribution, Fiona King, also brings an impressive track record to the team, joining from Nickel Digital Asset Management and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Her expertise in institutional business is set to be instrumental in Laser Digital's growth.

“We're delighted to now launch our Bitcoin adoption fund, which allows institutional investors a secure path into digital asset investment that is backed by established finance, with the highest levels of risk management and compliance,” King added.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Laser Digital combines the rigor and best practices of global investment banking with the experience of a team that understands the intricacies of the Bitcoin landscape.

