$5 Losses for Fat Cattle, $7 Losses in Feeders

The Thursday cattle market saw a major move lower across the active contracts. Fats finished the day off their lows, but still 2.3% to 2.8% in the red with $5 losses in both Dec and Feb contracts. The feeders were within 40-50 cents of the session lows at the closing bell, ending the day 2.4% to 3.4% weaker with losses of up to $7.85. USDA confirmed nearly 29k head of cattle were sold in the Thursday cash market, ranging from $178 to $181.50. The bulk of action in TX was $4 was mostly $4-$5 weaker near $180. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped another $1.12 on 11/08 to $237.01.

Weekly beef bookings were shown at 13,625 MT via the Export Sales report. FAS had Japan as the top buyer. Beef exports were 14.5k MT for the week, up to 686,940 MT for the yearly total.

WASDE projections raised beef production for 2024 by 535 million lbs to 25.81 billion. Most of that came via +235m in Q1 and +160m in Q2. 2024 output is still projected 1.122b lbs below 2023, the latter of which saw 45m lb production cut in today’s report.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday afternoon update as Choice firmed up by 67 cents and Select was $1.61 weaker. FI cattle slaughter was estimated at 493,000 head for the week through Thursday. That is 3k lighter than last week and is down by 14k head compared to the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $174.350, down $5.050,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $174.475, down $5.000,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $176.950, down $4.675,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $229.000, down $5.550

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $224.925, down $7.850

