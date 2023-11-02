$4 Rally for Thursday Feeder Cattle

The front month feeder cattle futures market was $3.90 to $4.15 higher on the day and closed just a dime under the session highs. Cattle were also up by triple digits, finishing the session $1.05 to $1.42 in the black. Cash trade remains unestablished for the week through Thursday. The 11/1 CME Feeder Cattle Index strengthened by 55 cents to $237.80.

USDA’s Export Sales report had 17k MT of beef bookings for the week that ended 10/26. That was down wk/wk but remained above the rolling 4-week average led by 6k MT sold to China. The weekly update also showed 1.7k MT sold for 2024, for a total forward book of 7.6k MT. Weekly shipments were 14k MT for a season total of 672,457 MT.

The Thursday Boxed Beef quotes were $304.53 and $274.34 after Choice was $2.35 higher and Select fell by $4.21. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 496k head through Thursday. That is 6k head below last week, and 17k head behind the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $184.675, up $1.050,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $186.425, up $1.250,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $188.775, up $1.225,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.625, up $4.050

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.175, up $4.150

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

