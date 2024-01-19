$340K Extravaganza: Cadillac's Celestiq Joins Elite Ranks Of Most Expensive EVs — What Does It Offer?

Cadillac, the luxury brand of General Motors Co (NYSE:GM), has officially begun the production of its highly anticipated Celestiq EV. The premium sedan, priced at $340,000, has entered production following its unveiling in October 2022.

What Happened: Described as an “ultra-luxury” vehicle, the Celestiq represents a fusion of futuristic design and avant-garde aesthetics, GM Authority reported. Each Celestiq will be a unique creation, with clients collaborating with select dealers and Cadillac designers to ensure individualized versions. This approach ensures that no two Celestiqs will share the same appearance.

Among the Priciest EVs Globally: With its lofty price tag, the Celestiq stands among the most expensive electric vehicles globally, joining the ranks of elite counterparts like the Rolls Royce Spectre and Lucid Air Sapphire. While there are EVs priced even higher, such as the Rimac Nevera, the Celestiq’s exclusivity and bespoke design are expected to limit production to a select number of units.

Alternatives At $300,000: While the Celestiq carries a hefty price, potential buyers have alternative choices in the $300,000 range.

For instance, three Tesla Model S Plaid sedans could be acquired, boasting impressive performance capabilities, including an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and a range of 359 miles on a single charge.

Or perhaps five Cybertrucks (base models) or three premium-range Ford F-150 Lightning pickups.

But There’s A USP: However, the Celestiq distinguishes itself through its handcrafted uniqueness, offering a personalized touch that sets it apart from mass-produced alternatives.

For enthusiasts of limited edition vehicles, the Lucid Air Sapphire is a compelling option at approximately $249,000. This leaves room to invest in another more budget-friendly electric car for daily use. The Lucid Air Sapphire impresses with its remarkable performance, achieving 60 mph in just 1.89 seconds and featuring an EPA-estimated range of 427 miles on a single charge.

Cadillac’s current electric vehicle lineup includes the Lyriq, starting at $58,590, and the upcoming electric Escalade IQ. Expected to debut in late 2024, the Escalade IQ is anticipated to have an estimated starting price of around $130,000.

While the Celestiq holds its place as a high-end offering in the electric vehicle market, the title of the most expensive EV possibly belongs to an open-top supercar from Automobili Pininfarina, carrying an astonishing price tag of $4.8 million.

