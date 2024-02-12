$3 Rally for Cattle Futures Last Week

Fat cattle futures closed in the black on Friday, though off the session highs with 5 to 25 cent gains. That left April at a net $2.97 gain for the week. Feeder cattle closed mostly lower, with a $1.15 loss for August. March feeders gained 30c on Friday and a net $2.35 for the week. There are still no deliveries issued against Feb cattle, as CME confirmed the oldest dated long is now 9/14. USDA reported Friday cash trade from $179 to $183, citing a mostly $2-$4 increase for NE with the bulk at $180. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.49 higher on 2/7, now at $242.11.

Weekly CoT data had the managed money firms adding 6.4k new longs and closing 2.5k shorts in live cattle during the week that ended 2/6. That left the group 9k contracts more net long at 36k. The spec funds were short covering in feeder cattle during the week and were reported with a 5,641 contract net long for 2/6.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Friday afternoon with a 97 cent drop in Choice and a 96 cent increase for Select. The weekly beef output was cited at 519.9 million lbs with 622k head harvested. That compares to a 536.8m lb output off 367k head last week and was 0.6% higher on a 1% lower slaughter versus the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $184.625, up $0.850,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $186.725, up $0.150,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $183.975, up $0.250,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.150, up $0.300

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.775, down $0.150

