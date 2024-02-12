News & Insights

Stocks

$3 Rally for Cattle Futures Last Week

February 12, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Fat cattle futures closed in the black on Friday, though off the session highs with 5 to 25 cent gains. That left April at a net $2.97 gain for the week. Feeder cattle closed mostly lower, with a $1.15 loss for August. March feeders gained 30c on Friday and a net $2.35 for the week. There are still no deliveries issued against Feb cattle, as CME confirmed the oldest dated long is now 9/14. USDA reported Friday cash trade from $179 to $183, citing a mostly $2-$4 increase for NE with the bulk at $180. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.49 higher on 2/7, now at $242.11.

Weekly CoT data had the managed money firms adding 6.4k new longs and closing 2.5k shorts in live cattle during the week that ended 2/6. That left the group 9k contracts more net long at 36k. The spec funds were short covering in feeder cattle during the week and were reported with a 5,641 contract net long for 2/6. 

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Friday afternoon with a 97 cent drop in Choice and a 96 cent increase for Select. The weekly beef output was cited at 519.9 million lbs with 622k head harvested. That compares to a 536.8m lb output off 367k head last week and was 0.6% higher on a 1% lower slaughter versus the same week last year. 

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $184.625, up $0.850,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $186.725, up $0.150,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $183.975, up $0.250,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $247.150, up $0.300

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $251.775, down $0.150

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.