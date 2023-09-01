$19K Monthly Internship? Citadel’s Coveted Gig and 25 More High-Paying Internships

There is no such thing as wasted learning, but given the astronomical cost of education, it would be a bonus if you could start your career off on the right financial footing with an appreciably paid internship.

If you opted to enter the fields of technology or finance, you might be able to earn more than many experienced workers in other fields, such as retail or hospitality. Interns at reputable tech firms like NVIDIA and Meta regularly earn more than $8,000 per month, while Stripe and Roblox pay talented newcomers to the industry more than $9,000 per month. That’s $108,000 per year — straight out of college.

But it would be hard to match an internship at hedge fund Citadel and Citadel Securities when it comes to income potential. A recent Fortune article reported that interns at Citadel earn $19,200 per month for a three-month internship. That’s roughly the same as the average annual salary in the U.S. ($59,428, according to Forbes). Except Citadel interns earn that much in three — not 12 — months.

Citadel interns represent a select group of just 14 students, hand-chosen by Citadel leaders from a pool of 69,900 applicants. Most are pursuing degrees in math, coding and computer science. Interns are also judged on their social skills, including how well they collaborate and network within the organization. Some will go on to work in Citadel after graduation.

If you don’t make the cut at the industry leader, however, you still have a chance to get a solid start on your financial future — or make a dent in those student loans — with a tech or finance internship. Using the median monthly base pay of salaries by current or former U.S.-based interns between Mar. 1, 2022 and Feb. 28, 2023, San Francisco-based job search and review site Glassdoor released its annual list of companies offering the highest-paying internships in the U.S.

Here is Glassdoor’s list of the 25 Highest-Paying Internships in the U.S. for 2023 by company rank (and business sector) and average monthly salary:

Stripe (Tech) — $9,064 Roblox (Tech) — $9,017 NVIDIA (Tech) — $8,280 Coinbase (Tech) — $8,206 Meta (Tech) — $8,160 Capital One (Finance) — $8,050 Credit Suisse (Finance) — $7,947 Bain & Company (Consulting) — $7,873 Amazon (Tech) — $7,809 EY-Parthenon (Consulting) –$7,651 TikTok (Tech) — $7,619 Adobe (Tech) — $7,568 Snap (Tech) — $7,520 HubSpot (Tech) — $7,477 Splunk (Tech) — $7,375 LinkedIn (Tech) –$7,360 Twitter (Tech) — $7,290 BlackRock (Finance) — $7,270 J.P. Morgan (Finance) — $7,188 McKinsey & Company (Consulting)– $7,170 Uber (Tech) — $7,090 Citi (Finance) — $7,025 ServiceNow (Tech) — $6,989 Rivian (Automotive) — $6,988 Microsoft (Tech) — $6,934

Interns have had to adapt to an unpredictable labor market and changing workplace realities over the past few years, but those looking to gain experience and fulfil school requirements this summer will have plenty of appealing opportunities throughout all work sectors.

Not surprisingly, tech companies rule Glassdoor’s list of the highest paying internships, with no less than 16 tech companies scattered throughout the top 25. Also included are five financial institutions (Capital One, Credit Suisse, BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and Citi), three consulting firms (Bain & Company, EY-Parthenon and McKinsey & Company) and electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

Dawn Allcot contributed to the reporting for this article.

