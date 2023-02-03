$180 Million Advisor Leaves Ameriprise for LPL

LPL recently announced that Jonathan Blakelock, an army veteran, who operates Blakelock Financial Group in the Houston suburb of Kingwood, Texas, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA, and custodial platforms. Blakelock and his six-member support staff joined LPL from Ameriprise, where he and the team oversaw about $180 million in advisory and brokerage assets. He started his career in 2007 and has grown his business organically over the years, now serving more than 400 clients in 17 states. His practice offers a comprehensive suite of advisory services, ranging from small businesses to retirement and tax planning strategies, to family finances and divorce financial planning. Blakelock said that he made his decision to move to LPL based on a need for greater flexibility and choice, particularly in the area of financial planning, a cornerstone of the practice. He stated the following in a new release, “LPL has several advanced planning programs to choose from, along with more mutual funds and innovative solutions to deliver better experiences for my clients. This move will give me more tools and flexibility, while still providing oversight that my clients want. It also allows me to brand my business and have more control in the way we operate.”

