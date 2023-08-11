$17 Billion of Inflows Into Fixed Income ETFs

July saw a slowing of inflows into fixed income ETFs, while inflows into equity ETFs ramped higher. $17 billion flowed into bond ETFs which was dwarfed by the $43 billion of inflows into equity ETFs. For the month, the 3 most popular fixed income ETFs were the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, and the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF.

This isn’t totally surprising given the poor performance of bonds in recent months due to a surprisingly resilient US economy which is leading to increased odds of more hikes and higher rates for longer and decreased odds of a Fed rate cut and continued cooling of inflation. In contrast, equity markets have been on fire with the S&P 500 now closing in on it's all-time highs from January 2022 while many tech stocks and indices are already at new highs.

Overall in 2023, the share of inflows has been pretty balanced between fixed income and equity ETFs which is a new development as typically equity ETF inflows dominate. This is largely due to investors wanting to take advantage of higher yields and advisors and institutions becoming more comfortable with fixed income ETFs.

Finsum: There was a slowdown of inflows into fixed income ETFs in July due to increasing volatility and more uncertainty about the Fed’s rate hike path.

