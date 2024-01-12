Although return-to-office mandates have become more widespread, many Americans still desire the flexibility afforded to them by working from home. And many companies are still hiring remote workers — FlexJobs saw an 11% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2023 over 2022.

Some of the most in-demand remote jobs of 2024 also pay six figures or more. All of these jobs rank in the top 10 remote job postings as identified by FlexJobs, so there should be plenty of opportunities to find work in these high-paying roles.

Financial Analyst

Median wage: $95,080 to $102,120

Product Manager

Median wage: $107,560

Software Engineer

Median wage: $124,200

Accounting Manager

Median wage: $139,790

The top 10 remote job posting titles are sourced from FlexJobs and are accurate as of Jan. 9, 2024. Median pay data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is accurate as of Jan. 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: $100K Jobs: 4 Most In-Demand Remote Jobs of 2024 That Pay Six Figures

