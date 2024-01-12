News & Insights

Personal Finance

$100K Jobs: 4 Most In-Demand Remote Jobs of 2024 That Pay Six Figures

January 12, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Although return-to-office mandates have become more widespread, many Americans still desire the flexibility afforded to them by working from home. And many companies are still hiring remote workers — FlexJobs saw an 11% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2023 over 2022.

Find Out: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year
Read: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Some of the most in-demand remote jobs of 2024 also pay six figures or more. All of these jobs rank in the top 10 remote job postings as identified by FlexJobs, so there should be plenty of opportunities to find work in these high-paying roles.

Shot of a young man working on a computer while sitting at a desk in his home office.

Financial Analyst

  • Median wage: $95,080 to $102,120

Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs
Find Out: 10 Ways To Make Quick Cash Online

Female senior business woman using laptop at home office.

Product Manager

  • Median wage: $107,560

Check Out: 3 Strategies To Make Quick Cash By Recycling Old Quarters

Middle aged woman working from home office.

Software Engineer

  • Median wage: $124,200
Home Office

Accounting Manager

  • Median wage: $139,790

The top 10 remote job posting titles are sourced from FlexJobs and are accurate as of Jan. 9, 2024. Median pay data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is accurate as of Jan. 11, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: $100K Jobs: 4 Most In-Demand Remote Jobs of 2024 That Pay Six Figures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.