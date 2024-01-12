Although return-to-office mandates have become more widespread, many Americans still desire the flexibility afforded to them by working from home. And many companies are still hiring remote workers — FlexJobs saw an 11% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2023 over 2022.
Find Out: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year
Read: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack
Some of the most in-demand remote jobs of 2024 also pay six figures or more. All of these jobs rank in the top 10 remote job postings as identified by FlexJobs, so there should be plenty of opportunities to find work in these high-paying roles.
Financial Analyst
- Median wage: $95,080 to $102,120
Earn an Extra $100 Before Bed: 6 Quick Nightly Side Gigs
Find Out: 10 Ways To Make Quick Cash Online
Product Manager
- Median wage: $107,560
Check Out: 3 Strategies To Make Quick Cash By Recycling Old Quarters
Software Engineer
- Median wage: $124,200
Accounting Manager
- Median wage: $139,790
The top 10 remote job posting titles are sourced from FlexJobs and are accurate as of Jan. 9, 2024. Median pay data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is accurate as of Jan. 11, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Mistakes Even High Earners Make
- 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- How to Earn an Extra $500 a Year on Your Savings
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: $100K Jobs: 4 Most In-Demand Remote Jobs of 2024 That Pay Six Figures
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.