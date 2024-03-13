$1,000+ Club: 3 High-Priced Stocks Worth Every Penny

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Everyone loves a bargain. When there is a buy-one-get-one sale, people rush in to scoop them up. It’s not quite the same when it comes to stocks. Investors hate it when their stocks are suddenly discounted. They are more apt to sell their shares than buy more.

But what about at the other end of the spectrum? High-priced stocks also get the cold shoulder from many investors. If you only have a few dollars to invest, why buy one share of a $100 stock when you can get 10 shares of a $10 one? Ignore for a moment the suspect quality of the cheaper stock or that you can now buy fractional shares. Instead, think about how investors feel about stocks priced over $1,000.

Many people would love to invest alongside Warren Buffett, but buying Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) class A stock will set you back $610,000 for a single share. Even the class B shares look pricey at $400 each.

Below are some of the priciest stocks on the market, each going for well over $1,000 a stub. Each, though, is well worth the price of admission. So, even if you can only afford to purchase a fractional share of the business their stocks are worth adding to your portfolio.

NVR (NVR)

The most expensive stock on the market after Berkshire Hathaway is homebuilder NVR (NYSE:NVR). Shares go for $7,700 a piece up 180% over the past five years compared to an 83% gain by the S&P 500.

NVR builds and sells homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Home brands. It also operates a mortgage finance company imaginatively named NVR Mortgage Finance.

Like other homebuilders, NVR is enjoying the housing boom underway. New orders jumped 25% in the fourth quarter, while cancellations were down to 13% from 18% a year ago. Yet, prices were slightly lower (down 2%), and homebuilding revenue was down 11%.

The high-interest rate environment is causing market confusion. It’s a rarity for interest rates to hover around 7.5% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage but not have an impact on demand. That’s partly due to existing homeowners not wanting to give up their cheap-rate mortgages in exchange for a higher-rate one to buy a new home. So, they’re staying put, making housing inventory scarce. Additionally, investor-backed homebuyers like Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and asset management firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX) are buying up homes to rent out. That allows homebuilders like NVR to fill the void, and why Buffett himself bet big on the industry.

Despite the stratospheric level of NVR’s stock price, the builder trades at just 16 times earnings estimates and around 16 times free cash flow. Even a fractional share is worth picking up.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Online travel agent (OTA) Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is pretty pricey at $3,500 a share but also worth the cost. The ongoing recovery in the global travel industry and Booking’s broad market coverage give the OTA a competitive edge. It has a significant lead in the Asia-Pacific market, a substantial lead in Europe and is growing its presence in vacation rentals, restaurant reservations and hotel bookings. It has even expanded into payments services, creating a vertical channel effect.

Booking is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for travelers. All of the bolt-on services it added, particularly in payments where it intends to invest most heavily, provide seamless integration for growth. According to Similarweb, Booking is a top 10 travel app for iOS devices. The OTA is also the No. 3 downloaded travel app on Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store.

The OTA’s strong presence in China was gained through its partnerships with Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM), Meituan-Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) and Chinese ride-sharing app DiDi Chuxing as well as its own Agoda.com portals. Booking Holdings’ extensive presence in Europe also makes it difficult for rivals to gain a strong foothold.

Booking could face headwinds due to persistent elevated inflation raising the cost of travel, but it’s not showing up yet in BKNG stock’s performance. Look for the boom to continue.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Fast-casual restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is our third high-priced stock with a share price of around $2,700 per share. Not exactly pocket change, but it has a total return north of 323% over the past five years versus a near doubling in value by the S&P 500. Over the past year, though, and without any blatant artificial intelligence connection, CMG stock is up 77%.

The restaurant chain found excess demand for Mexican food when it installed drive-thru lanes at new locations. It opened over 270 restaurants last year, and most had the Chipotlane feature. Chipotle Mexican Grill operates over 3,400 locations across the country. The restaurateur said as many as 1,000 of them could soon have a Chipotlane drive-thru installed.

Revenue was up 14% to $10 billion in 2023 with comparable restaurant sales growing 8% year-over-year. Operating margins widened to 14.4%, while restaurant-level margins increased 140 basis points in the fourth quarter to 25.4%.

At a time when the U.S. restaurant industry is broadly seeing traffic declines, Chipotle Mexican Grill shines like a beacon. It stands ready to light up the path to future growth.

On the date of publication, Rich Duprey did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Rich Duprey has written about stocks and investing for the past 20 years. His articles have appeared on Nasdaq.com, The Motley Fool, and Yahoo! Finance, and he has been referenced by U.S. and international publications, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, Forbes, Fast Company, USA Today, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cheddar News, The Boston Globe, L’Express, and numerous other news outlets.

