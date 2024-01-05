$100 Million Settlement: How Verizon Mobile Users Can Claim Their Share

Verizon mobile phone customers stand to receive up to $100 each as their cut of a proposed $100 million class action settlement.

The plaintiffs alleged that Verizon harmed wireless subscribers with a “deceptive fee scheme” in which extra charges were not adequately disclosed. The communications giant denies any wrongdoing but has agreed to the nine-figure payout. Affected subscribers have until April 15 to file a claim.

What Is The Verizon Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit, which originated in New Jersey, contends that U.S. Verizon customers with certain wireless service plans were charged “higher monthly rates than…advertised and promised” when Verizon added an “administrative charge” to their monthly bills.

Plaintiffs alleged that Verizon “omits or misrepresents” these fees on customers’ bills, thereby misleading customers. Verizon refutes any wrongdoing but has agreed with the plaintiffs on a settlement amount.

According to the complaint, Verizon charged customers 40 cents per month in administrative fees for each phone line in 2005; the fees gradually increased, reaching $3.30 per month for each line by 2022. The plaintiffs alleged that Verizon “unilaterally sets and increases the amount of the Administrative Charge based on its internal revenue targets.”

Verizon says on its website that these fees are used to cover costs associated with cell site rents and maintenance, among other expenses.

Verizon has stated that it will continue to charge administrative fees in the future, and that those fees may increase. However, as part of the settlement, the company pledges to make fees more transparent to customers.

Who Can Claim Money From This Settlement?

Current and former Verizon mobile customers in the United States (based on their last known billing address) who paid any administrative charge and/or “telco recovery charge” between January 1, 2016, and November 8, 2023, are included in the settlement class.

Some Verizon customers, however, are excluded from this settlement. These customers include:

All judges overseeing this action and their families

Verizon and affiliated entities and individuals, including Verizon officers and directors

Those who have submitted a valid request for exclusion per the settlement agreement procedures

Eligible settlement class participants may have received a notice of this settlement via mail or email.

How Much Could I Get?

The Verizon class-action lawsuit payout will vary by customer depending on multiple factors, including how long you were/are a Verizon customer and the number of valid claims submitted.

According to the settlement, eligible parties may receive up to $100. Depending on court costs and the number of eligible claims, the final amount could be lower.

The $100 million Verizon settlement fund will be used in three ways:

To make payments to settlement class members

To cover the costs of sending notices, distributing settlement checks or electronic payments and other administration expenses

To pay court-awarded attorneys’ fees and expenses for settlement class counsel and any service awards for the plaintiffs

How Can I File A Claim?

You can file a claim in two ways: online or by mail. If you file electronically, you must have a notice ID number and a confirmation code, which you would have received by email or regular mail.

If you file by regular mail, simply print out the claim form and mail it to Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement, care of Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

When Do I Need To File?

The deadline to file electronically is April 15, 2024. If you file by regular mail, the claim form must be postmarked by that date.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.