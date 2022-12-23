$1.66 trillion government funding bill secures enough votes to pass U.S. House; voting continues

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A sprawling $1.66 trillion bill to fund the U.S. government secured enough votes to pass the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, as lawmakers looked poised to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies.

Voting was continuing.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

