$1 Million Bitcoin Alpha Competition for Bitcoin 2024

Bitcoin Magazine Pro in partnership with Samara Alpha Management, is excited to announce the return of the Bitcoin Alpha Competition in conjunction with Pitch Day at Bitcoin 2024.

This prestigious competition seeks to find and fund the next leading Bitcoin fund manager, offering a groundbreaking opportunity for startup managers and hedge funds to display their innovative investment strategies to an elite group of institutional allocators.

Samara Alpha Management, will be awarding $1 million USD in seed capital to the winner of the Bitcoin Alpha Competition.

We are incredibly excited to provide emerging managers and hedge funds the opportunity to showcase their strategies to high-net-worth bitcoin investors and institutional allocators and encourage interested Pro subscribers to apply.

The Bitcoin Alpha Competition is an open-application competition offering a unique opportunity for individuals to present their alpha generation strategies to a premier audience of institutional allocators looking to discover new and innovative investment strategies. The winner will receive $1 million USD in seed capital and as well as operational infrastructure to run a successful fund, allowing the winning fund to put their strategy to the test and focus solely on generating alpha.

Applicant Criteria:

Targeting new Bitcoin fund managers focused on alpha generation.

Requires a track record demonstrating 25%+ annualized returns per annum.

Finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their strategies at the Bitcoin 2024 conference.

The winner will receive $1 million in seed capital to kickstart their fund.

*Deadline for submissions is May 30, 2024.

Important Dates

Open-application window: April 30 - May 30

Preliminary screening process: June 1 - June 30

Final selection process: July 25-27 at Bitcoin 2024, Nashville

Interview with Animus Technologies: Bitcoin Alpha 2023 Winner

**All applicants who pass the preliminary screening will be asked to present their strategy to Samara Alpha Management's CIO and should be prepared to undergo Samara Alpha Management's stringent due diligence process, including a formal presentation, track record analysis, and qualitative interviews. Finalists will be featured in the Bitcoin Magazine Pro newsletter and invited to Bitcoin 2024 in July to present their strategy on stage for Pitch Day.

