Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed at $11.87, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had lost 15.97% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

ZYNE will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, ZYNE is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.82%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZYNE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.