Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed at $14.24, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had gained 34.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZYNE as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect ZYNE to post earnings of -$0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.82%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ZYNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.