Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) closed at $12.48, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company had gained 3.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZYNE as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect ZYNE to post earnings of -$0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.82%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZYNE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.83% higher within the past month. ZYNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.