Quantcast

Zurich Insurance EMEA CEO Amanda Blanc resigns

By Reuters

Reuters


ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said Amanda Blanc, chief executive for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and a member of the group's executive committee, tendered her resignation.

"The company thanks Amanda for her leadership since she joined in October 2018 and wishes her every success in her future endeavors. Amanda's successor will be announced in due course," the Swiss insurer said in a statement on Tuesday.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said Amanda Blanc, chief executive for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and a member of the group's executive committee, tendered her resignation.

"The company thanks Amanda for her leadership since she joined in October 2018 and wishes her every success in her future endeavors. Amanda's successor will be announced in due course," the Swiss insurer said in a statement on Tuesday.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Insurance , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar