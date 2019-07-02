Zurich Insurance EMEA CEO Amanda Blanc resigns

Reuters





ZURICH, July 2 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said Amanda Blanc, chief executive for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and a member of the group's executive committee, tendered her resignation.

"The company thanks Amanda for her leadership since she joined in October 2018 and wishes her every success in her future endeavors. Amanda's successor will be announced in due course," the Swiss insurer said in a statement on Tuesday.

