Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $81.22, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had lost 5.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZS as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be September 10, 2019. On that day, ZS is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.15 million, up 46.26% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ZS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 436.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.29.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

