Zogenix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ZGNX

In trading on Monday, shares of Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.12, changing hands as low as $43.50 per share. Zogenix Inc. shares are currently trading down about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.43 per share, with $56.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $43.96.
