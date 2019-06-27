Zogenix Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZGNX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.28, changing hands as high as $48.79 per share. Zogenix Inc. shares are currently trading up about 19.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.43 per share, with $62.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.84.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »