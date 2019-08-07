Zoetis (ZTS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.6% in Session

Zoetis Inc. ZTS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $112.57 to $116.36 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results and also raised its 2019 outlook.

The company has seen one negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Zoetis currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Zoetis Inc. Price

Zoetis Inc. price | Zoetis Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Medical - Drugs industry may consider Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTLA , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is ZTS going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.





These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generatedandgains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>