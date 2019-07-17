Quantcast

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.164 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ZTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $113.48, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTS was $113.48, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.47 and a 43.83% increase over the 52 week low of $78.90.

ZTS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ). ZTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ZTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.18%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ZTS as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( FTXH )
  • VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF ( MOO )
  • iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF ( IHE )
  • SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF ( XPH )
  • First Trust Capital Strength ETF ( FTCS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTCS with an increase of 8.35% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of ZTS at 8.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar