Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019

Zoetis Inc. ( ZTS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.164 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ZTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $113.48, the dividend yield is .58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTS was $113.48, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.47 and a 43.83% increase over the 52 week low of $78.90.

ZTS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ). ZTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ZTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.18%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZTS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( FTXH )

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF ( MOO )

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF ( IHE )

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF ( XPH )

First Trust Capital Strength ETF ( FTCS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTCS with an increase of 8.35% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of ZTS at 8.4%.