Zloty inches up, UK market break keeps trading thin

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up in slim volumes on Monday, as many investors stayed on the sidelines due to a public holiday in Britain, with the Polish zloty propped up by plans for a balanced budget in the biggest ex-communist European Union country.

Quoting sources close to the Polish administration, the daily Rzeczpospolita said the government planned to move its budget out of deficit in 2020 for the first time in 30 years. Poland enjoys a low deficit mainly due to high economic growth. The government says the budget is in good shape because of its tightening grip over tax avoidance.

"Sino-American trade war fears caused jitters on Friday but that is unlikely to affect Monday trading in Hungary," a Budapest-based dealer said. "We are 2-3 basis points lower across the yield curve, and the forint is a touch stronger against the euro, but in the absence of London this is hardly an indication."

Regional stocks extended losses, falling about 0.8% on the day, as global trade jitters kept markets on the backfoot.

The National Bank of Hungary is widely expected to leave its main rate and its overnight deposit rate unchanged at its Aug. 27 meeting, according to a Reuters poll. A decline in local inflation and a dovish turn by global central banks may enable it to put off its next rate increase until after 2020.

Similarly, the Czechs eye stable rates. Central bank vice-governor Tomas Nidetzky said in an interview with the business daily Hospodarske Noviny that he saw stable rates through 2020 and expected the crown to trend weaker than central bank forecasts.

"His outlook is quite similar to ours," Ceska Sporitelna analyst Jiri Polansky said in a note. He said the bank's next outlook would take the chance of a rate hike off the cards next year given the global backdrop of weakening growth.

The Czechs have shifted into neutral on rates since May after lifting the base rate eight times since 2017 as they seek to hold down price pressures from fast-rising wages and household spending.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1058 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.8460

25.8500

+0.02%

-0.54%

Hungary forint

328.9500

329.3500

+0.12%

-2.39%

Polish zloty

4.3694

4.3770

+0.17%

-1.83%

Romanian leu

4.7250

4.7209

-0.09%

-1.50%

Croatian kuna

7.3897

7.3885

-0.02%

+0.27%

Serbian dinar

117.7400

117.9800

+0.20%

+0.48%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1036.58

1045.5500

-0.86%

+5.07%

Budapest

39219.08

39519.58

-0.76%

+0.20%

Warsaw

2086.12

2103.68

-0.83%

-8.37%

Bucharest

9027.01

9095.00

-0.75%

+22.26%

Ljubljana

860.45

861.54

-0.13%

+6.99%

Zagreb

1870.35

1874.25

-0.21%

+6.95%

Belgrade

749.09

751.13

-0.27%

-1.65%

Sofia

575.65

576.43

-0.14%

-3.16%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.0810

-0.0040

+196bps

+0bps

5-year

0.8770

0.0210

+178bps

+1bps

10-year

1.0940

0.0030

+176bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

1.5540

-0.0270

+244bps

-2bps

5-year

1.6880

-0.0620

+259bps

-8bps

10-year

1.9690

-0.0380

+264bps

-4bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.09

1.89

1.72

2.14

Hungary

0.33

0.39

0.43

0.27

Poland

1.74

1.73

1.69

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





