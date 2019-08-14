Quantcast

Zloty hits 13-month low as CEE growth slows

By Reuters

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell to a 13-month low on Wednesday, drifting weaker in light trading as data showed the euro zone's slowdown starting to put the brakes on central Europe's faster growing economies.

The region has continued to post solid growth as low domestic interest rates and wage growth fuel domestic demand and mitigate the effects of a slowdown in western European trading partners that is taking a toll particularly on the Czech Republic and also now Slovakia.

On Wednesday, the zloty lost 0.4% to bid at 4.353 to the euro by 0944 GMT and the Czech crown fell 0.1% to 25.851, also just off a 2-1/2 month low.

"We saw some risk-off flows yesterday and this week, so the zloty is just losing most, I guess, because of the proximity of the year's (low)," a Warsaw-based dealer said, adding low liquidity just before a local holiday was helping to exaggerate moves.

Polish growth has been more immune to western European troubles. The economy expanded 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, down from 4.7% in the previous quarter.

Analysts, though, expect Poland and Hungary - where second-quarter growth eased to 4.9% from a 15-year high of 5.3% - to slow in the coming quarters as external demand woes become a bigger factor, which has been signaled by manufacturing surveys in recent months.

Romania, which like Hungary, has seen a construction boom, grew 4.4% year-on-year last quarter.

The Hungarian forint and Romania's leu dipped nearly 0.1% on Wednesday.

"So far, domestic demand has offset headwinds from the euro-zone," Capital Economics economist Liam Peach said.

"But there were signs towards the end of Q2 that export weakness was taking a heavier toll, particularly in Poland.

"With the manufacturing PMIs for July falling sharply and Germany's industrial recession intensifying in June, we expect the weak external backdrop to take a bigger toll on regional growth over the rest of 2019."

Germany's economy posted a quarterly contraction in the April-June period, data on Wednesday showed. That bodes poorly for countries like the Czech Republic and Slovakia that are highly linked to the German car industry.

Slovakia's second-quarter growth widely missed the mark, according to data on Wednesday, with growth 1.9% year-on-year, well below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.3%. In the Czech Republic, where growth was clicking along above 4% just a year ago, the economy expanded by 2.7% in the last quarter.

Stock markets in the region mostly slipped, led by a 0.9% drop in Budapest . A jump in software security firm Avast , after strong quarterly earnings on Wednesday boosted Prague's PX index .

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1143 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

25.8510

25.8285

-0.09%

-0.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

323.4200

323.2300

-0.06%

-0.72%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

4.3530

4.3351

-0.41%

-1.46%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

4.7215

4.7200

-0.03%

-1.43%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

7.3880

7.3900

+0.03%

+0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

117.6800

117.7300

+0.04%

+0.53%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

1035.52

1030.2900

+0.51%

+4.96%

.BUX

Budapest

40290.19

40722.36

-1.06%

+2.94%

.WIG20

Warsaw

2103.31

2140.19

-1.72%

-7.61%

.BETI

Bucharest

9134.21

9115.80

+0.20%

+23.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

862.86

861.34

+0.18%

+7.29%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

1893.16

1885.68

+0.40%

+8.25%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

739.14

746.15

-0.94%

-2.96%

.SOFIX

Sofia

582.39

582.16

+0.04%

-2.03%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

1.0350

0.0010

+191bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

0.7200

-0.0210

+161bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

0.9440

0.0130

+157bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

1.5180

-0.0150

+239bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

1.6770

-0.0440

+256bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

1.8210

-0.0460

+245bps

-3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

1.99

1.76

1.57

2.14

Hungary

0.29

0.31

0.34

0.26

Poland

1.70

1.63

1.57

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





