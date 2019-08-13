Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Zions Bancorporation N.A. ( ZION ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZION prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.03, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZION was $41.03, representing a -25.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.76 and a 7.75% increase over the 52 week low of $38.08.

ZION is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ZION's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ZION's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.08%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZION Dividend History page.